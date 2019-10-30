Bhopal: BJP protests; WCD minister sticks to guns to giving eggs

BHOPAL: Egg has begun to spawn politics even before its distribution to the children in Aganwadi centres in the state because of protest by the BJP.

Leader of opposition Gopal Bhargava said the government is talking about giving egg to children at Aganwadi centres, and it will soon talk about providing chicken to them.

The government is, in fact, not clear about what is wants to do, he said.

Similarly, BJP MLA, Rameshwar Sharma, said that government which itself is suffering from malnutrition needs egg in its diet and that it is talking about petty issues to divert people’s attention from the important ones.

Nevertheless, minister for women and child development department Imarti Devi stuck to her guns to giving egg to the malnourished children.

The government has decided to provide egg to Aganwadi centres and it will soon be found on the platter of the children, she said.

During the BJP rule, there was a proposal for providing egg to Aganwadi children, but it could not be implemented because of protest by the Jain community.

Former Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced that egg would be not given to children at Aganwadi centres.

The Jain community is again planning a protest against it. According to sources, the government may include egg as an alternative food to satisfy those who are protesting against it.