Bhopal: BJP plunges into action over Uniform Civil Code, ministers, MLAs back it

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) have begun to speak in favour of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) after Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan announced that the government would set up a committee to implement it.

Through this announcement, Chouhan has set the agenda for the next year’s assembly elections.

Home Minister Narottam Mishra said that the Uttarakhand government had already begun to work on the issue. The MP government will also study how Uttarakhand is working to implement the UCC, he said, adding that the committee would weigh every pros and cons before taking a decision.

He said the Congress should give its opinion on it. The party should say whether it is supporting the UCC or they are against it, Mishra said.

The Congress talks about dividing the country, but the BJP is trying to unite the nation, he said, adding that what his party says it does, so it will implement the UCC.

Similarly, BJP legislator Rameshwar Sharma said that the days of a man with four wives and 24 children are over and that there should be a single law for all citizens in the country. Medical Education Minister Vishvas Sarang also demanded forming of a committee to implement UCC.

A member of Rajya Sabha Ajay Pratap Singh said that experts, journalists and social workers should be included in the committee.

BJP trying to polarize voters: Ramesh

Reacting to the announcement to set up committee for implementing UCC, Rajya Sabha member Jairam Ramesh said the BJP is doing all this only to polarize voters. As the elections are going on in Gujarat, the BJP leaders are making such statements, Ramesh said.

