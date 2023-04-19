Bhopal: BJP picks Shivraj as star campaigner for Karnataka polls

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP national leadership has selected Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan as star campaigner for Karnataka Assembly elections.

BJP State president VD Sharma will also do the campaigning in Karnataka. Meanwhile, the Congress has not picked any party leader from Madhya Pradesh as star campaigner for Karnataka assembly polls.

BJP in a statement said that VD Sharma will campaign in Karnataka on April 25 & 26. He will do canvassing in Malleshwaram assembly seat of Bengaluru South.

Taking a dig at Congress, BJP spokesman Narendra Saluja said that the name of not even a single Congress leader figures in the 40-member list of Congress star campaigners announced for Karnataka. Even some of the top Congress leaders of state are quite surprised over excluding any political leader from Madhya Pradesh from the list of star campaigners for Karnataka polls.