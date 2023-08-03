Bhopal: BJP On Mission To Woo Muslims, Specially Pasmanda

File pic | FPJ

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): At least sixteen assembly constituencies dominated by Muslims are going to play a key role in the formation of the government in Madhya Pradesh. Keeping note of this, the BJP has embarked on a mission to woo Muslims specially Pasmanda community members.

A large section of Muslim community women have been benefited by the ruling party’s Ladli Behana Yojana. Now, BJP is making an effort to reach out to them and solicit their support in the upcoming assembly elections.

“Now you can see BJP leaders are cautious against making anti-Muslim statements. As part of the strategy aimed to woo minorities as well, the party has asked its leaders to go slow in making anti Muslim statements,” said a BJP organisation member wishing not to be named.

BJP minority cell state president Mohammad Aijaz Khan told to Free Press that the party is trying to make inroads into the Muslim community which also includes Pasmanda community members. The Muslims are being asked to join the BJP, he added.

“There are sixteen assembly seats where the sway of Muslim voters prevail. Muslims are in dominating positions in assembly seats such as Mahidpur (Ujjain), Jabalpur North, Burhanpur, Bareli, Bhopal North, Bhopal Central etc. Pasmanda (backward) Muslims form a huge chunk of Muslim community. Therefore Pasmanda Muslims are also on the target of the party and efforts are being made to garner their support,” he added.

The Muslims are being informed that it is due to the Congress that they remained backward and illiterate and It is BJP which is committed to their welfare and development, said Khan.

Pasmanda Muslims constitute members from Mev, Lohar, Sijghar, Salmani, Ansari, Qureshi, Makrani and other castes.

