 Bhopal: BJP Mulls Over Second List Of Candidates
Bhopal: BJP Mulls Over Second List Of Candidates

CM, Yadav, Tomar and VD hold discussions.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 27, 2023, 11:43 PM IST
article-image
Bhopal: BJP Mulls Over Second List Of Candidates | Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is mulling over the second list of candidates for the ensuing assembly election after releasing the first list of 39 contestants a few days ago.

Now, the party leaders are discussing the 64 seats that they lost in the 2018 assembly election as well as those constituencies from where their legislators have been elected.

On Saturday and Sunday, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Union ministers Bhupendra Yadav and Narendra Singh Tomar and party’s state unit president VD Sharma dwelled on the probable names for the second list of candidates.

According to sources, the four leaders discussed the names of candidates which figured in the surveys conducted by Chouhan and the party organisation. They also discussed the feedback that the party received from various districts.

These leaders are making a panel containing the names of probable candidates, which will be put up before the central election committee. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has told the state leaders to set up a panel for each seat.

The BJP’s central leadership also conducted a survey on each constituency. The party’s central leadership will compare its survey with the one done by the state unit. The organisation plans to declare the names of candidates only after this exercise.

According to sources, the second list will also consist of the names of candidates for those seats that the BJP lost. Nevertheless, the candidates for those seats, which may kick up controversies, are likely to be declared later. On the other hand, the contestants for those seats that the party won may be declared after the announcement of election dates.

