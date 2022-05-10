Bhopal: BJP MP files plaint on messages by fake callers

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP's Bhopal MP, Pragya Thakur has received messages from fake callers posing as Parliament Speaker Om Birla and Vice President Venkaiah Naidu. She has filed a complaint to Bhopal police, it said on Monday.

Earlier in the month of February, the MP had received an obscene video from an unknown caller. The caller had threatened her. Later Bhopal police arrested the two accused from Rajasthan.

In the complaint it is alleged that she has got a message on her mobile 'Hello Pragya how are you', where are you at the moment?

In the profile picture, the sender had used the photo of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. Later a picture of the Vice President also came up. Pragya Thakur said that as she had faced the incident and filed a report, she did not respond to the messages. She added that the Speaker had uploaded a message on his Twitter account that someone had created his fake WhatsApp account and people should be careful if the messages come on their mobile phones. The BJP MP has asked the police to take strict action against fake callers.

Published on: Tuesday, May 10, 2022, 12:30 AM IST