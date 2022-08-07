Bhopal: BJP MLA Umakant Sharma gets threat call

BJP MLA Umakant Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Seronj (Vidisha) Umakant Sharma has allegedly received a threat call. Fearing for his security, Sharma had approached police for help. On his complaint, Seronj police has registered a case against the accused and started a probe into the case.

It is learnt that BJP MLA Umakant Sharma received the threat call from another local BJP worker named Kapil Tyagi. Sharma and Tyagi have an old enmity with each other. On the basis of telephonic conversation, police have registered a case against Tyagi. It is learnt that Tyagi has pleaded ignorance and said that he is being deliberately entangled in the case.

Free Press tried to contact MLA Umakant Sharma many times over phone but he had not responded to repeated calls made to him. Police are investigating the case.