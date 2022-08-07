e-Paper Get App

Bhopal: BJP MLA Umakant Sharma gets threat call

It is learnt that BJP MLA Umakant Sharma received the threat call from another local BJP worker named Kapil Tyagi.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Sunday, August 07, 2022, 12:07 AM IST
article-image
BJP MLA Umakant Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Seronj (Vidisha) Umakant Sharma has allegedly received a threat call. Fearing for his security, Sharma had approached police for help. On his complaint, Seronj police has registered a case against the accused and started a probe into the case.

It is learnt that BJP MLA Umakant Sharma received the threat call from another local BJP worker named Kapil Tyagi. Sharma and Tyagi have an old enmity with each other. On the basis of telephonic conversation, police have registered a case against Tyagi. It is learnt that Tyagi has pleaded ignorance and said that he is being deliberately entangled in the case.

Free Press tried to contact MLA Umakant Sharma many times over phone but he had not responded to repeated calls made to him. Police are investigating the case.

Read Also
Bhopal: Sanitation workers in a fix; MPHRC pulls up BMC commissioner over lack of safety equipment
article-image
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP MLA Umakant Sharma gets threat call

RECENT STORIES

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Commonwealth Games 2022: Indian wrestler Naveen wins gold medal in men's free style 74kg category

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Rakshabandhan 2022: Western Railway to run 6 pairs of special trains on special fare; check details

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Commonwealth Games 2022: Wrestler Ravi Dahiya wins gold in men's 57kg final

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai: BMC's treetop walkway project at Malabar Hills to be ready by January

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days

Mumbai rains: IMD issues yellow alert for city for next four days