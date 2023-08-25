Bhopal: BJP May Release Second List Of Candidates Soon

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP may soon release its second list of candidates for the ensuing election. The party is likely to declare the names of candidates for some of the seats that it lost.

Tickets will be distributed for 64 constituencies where the party was defeated in 2018. Among these seats, the BJP will first declare the names of the candidates for the ones that it lost in the by-elections.

According to sources in the BJP, the state party leaders set up a panel for the lost seats and sent it to the central leadership. The proposed names of candidates for these seats will figure in the meeting to be held by the central leadership, and tickets will be distributed accordingly.

According to sources, the party may declare the names of 40 candidates in the second list. The names of candidates for the challenging seats like Raghogarh and Chhindwara, may also come up.

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress party wing Sewadal is to focus on seats the party is losing in elections for more than two times. The organisation appointed Nayak at every constituency to strengthen polling stations.

A state-level meeting of organisation members was held here on Thursday to discuss election strategy. Former Chief Minister Kamal Nath said that the Sewadal members are the eyes and ears of the party.

If they come to know about any irregularity, they can share it with the state organisation. Yogesh Yadav, state president of Sewaldal informed that the members will focus on seats were the Congress is getting defeated and have appointed a Nayak.

He also added that the Nayak is going to focus on 25-30 polling stations of its constituency to improve the polling percentage in favour of the Congress party.

