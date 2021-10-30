Bhopal: BJP lodges complaint against Prithvipur Congress candidate kin for threatening voters

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders have lodged a complaint that the relatives of Congress candidate for Prathvipur by-poll Nitendra Rathore are preventing the BJP supporters from casting votes.

They submitted the complaint to the chief electoral officer, Madhya Pradesh.

Convener of BJP by-election management committee Bhupendra Singh said the relatives of Rathore including his nephew Vibhu Rathor was threatening the voters at gunpoint. Similarly, his uncle Yashpal Singh also intimidating BJP workers, Singh claimed.

Singh was talking to journalists after submitting the complaint.

“Yashpal was arrested by police for killing BJP candidate Sunil Nayak during the election. Yashpal is a notorious criminal. We have requested the CEO, election commission to take cognizance with immediate effect and instruct SP, Niwari to detain the law breakers,” Singh said.

