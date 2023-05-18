 Bhopal: BJP legislators told to stay in their constituencies
Bhopal: BJP legislators told to stay in their constituencies

Since the legislators are also worried about getting tickets for the polls, they are camping in the state capital.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, May 18, 2023, 08:26 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Assembly election is less than six months away from now. So, the BJP legislators have been told to stay in their constituencies. According to sources, the state leadership of the party has advised the legislators to spend lesser time in Bhopal. They have been told to come to Bhopal only when it is necessary and spend most of the times in their constituencies. Legislators frequently visit Bhopal. Besides getting their constituency-related work done, the legislators regularly come to Bhopal to present themselves before the top leadership of the organisation. Since the legislators are also worried about getting tickets for the polls, they are camping in the state capital. The legislators have been told that whether it is related to tickets or it is related to any other work, they should remain in their constituencies, which will benefit them.

article-image
