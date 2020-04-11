Bhopal: BJP legislators to take salary with 30% cut for one year

BHOPAL: BJP legislators have agreed to take salary with 30% cut for one year on the pattern of MPs and Union ministers.

The 30% of money cut from their salary will be deposited to the chief minister’s relief fund, that the money may be spent on the work being done by the government to fight down the coronavirus.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has already decided to take salary with 30% cut.

The BJP has 107 legislators in the state. A letter will be sent through the BJPLP to the Vidhan Sabha Secretariat for depositing the money to the Chief Minister’s relief fund, after deducting it from the legislator’s salary.

Chouhan said he would request the legislators of other parties to deposit 30% of their salary to the chief minister’s relief fund.

The government is also going to make some amendments in the MLAs fund. Now, the legislators will be able to use the funds to fight down the coronavirus.

Chouhan said he had directed the collectors that if any legislator wanted to spend money to deal with the pandemic, he should be allowed to do that.