Bhopal: BJP legislator Umakant Sharma fears for his life

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP MLA from Seronj Assembly, Umakant Sharma has expressed apprehension that he could be killed any time by his political opponents or by those corrupt officials and builders against whom he had ensured action for their wrongdoings. While participating in the Panchayati Raj programme, he said that he had given in writing to the Madhya Pradesh government, district collector, chief secretary and other senior officers that his life is in danger and could be killed by his rivals but no action has been taken in this regard as yet.

He added that some officers (who faced legal heat on his instance), few builders and his political opponents are hatching conspiracy to defame him and are also planning to eliminate him. He alleged that local police administration is not concerned for his safety at all. He further said that he raised the issue against former CEO of Seronj, Shobit Tripathi in the Assembly following which Tripathi faced the music and went to jail.

Shobit had told many that Umakant Sharma has to be eliminated at any cost. He also apprehended threat from one Banne Beldar as the latter construed that it was due to him that his house was razed and he was externed from the district.