Bhopal: BJP legislator from Raigaon Jugal Kishore Bagri dies of Covid-19

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA from Madhya Pradesh's Raigaon Jugal Kishore Bagri passed away on Monday due to COVID-19.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed condolences over the demise of the BJP leader. "Sad to hear the news about the demise of Shri Jugal Kishore Bagriji, a senior leader of the BJP and MLA from Raigaon. May God give peace to the departed soul and give his family the strength to bear this deep sorrow," read his tweet roughly translated from Hindi.

Former chief minister and senior Congress leader Kamal Nath also condoled Bagri's death. "Received the news of demise of Shri Jugal Kishore Bagri, MLA from Raigaon Assembly of Satna district of Madhya Pradesh and former minister. My condolences to the family. May God grant them the strength to bear this sorrow," he tweeted in Hindi.