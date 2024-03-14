Bhopal: BJP Leadership Stops Re-Entry Of Those Who Left Party, Fought Assembly Polls

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has opened its door to the Congress leaders but refused to take back those who defected to the opposition camp before the assembly election. The central leadership of the party has thrown a spanner in the plan of those who made a flight to the Congress before the assembly election, and want to return now.

Before the assembly election, many leaders left the BJP and fought against its candidates. Many of them fought on the Congress tickets, and a few others contested the polls as candidates of other political outfits. Some of them want to return to the BJP and are making efforts for it, but they cannot come back to the party without the central leadership’s green signal.

According to sources, BJP’s national general secretary BL Santosh has advised the leadership to prevent those who contested against the party candidates in the assembly from returning to the organisation at least for one year. This was the reason why Deepak Joshi’s reentry in the party was stopped. Now, he can return to the party only after the central leadership’s approval.

Harshwardhan Singh Chouhan who fought as independent candidate from Burhanpur, Yadvendra Singh Yadav who contested from Mugawali as Congress candidate, Girijashankar Sharma who was fielded from Narmadapuram and Samandar Patel who contested from Jawad and many others want to return to the party. The state leaders of the BJP have sent these cases to Delhi office that will take a decision on the issue. According to sources, these leaders are making efforts through candidates who are contesting the Lok Sabha election.