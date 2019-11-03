Bhopal: ‘BJP leadership harming innocent farmers, people of MP’

BHOPAL: The BJP leadership is burning in fire of revenge and with their action harming the innocent farmers, citizens of the state, said the Congress state vice president Abhay Dubey while talking to media here on Sunday. The Congress leaders are opposing the Central Government attitude against Congress run states. They alleged that GoI is suppressing the non-BJP state governments.

Dubey alleged Central government is not providing more than Rs 15,000 crore for the relief of farmers affected with heavy rains and other issues.