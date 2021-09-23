Bhopal: BJP leaders warm up to ‘Rahul Bhaiya’ on Birthday

BHOPAL: Former Leader of Opposition Ajay Singh ‘Rahul Bhaiya’ celebrated his 66th birthday on Thursday, at his residence here. His birthday celebrations have warmed up the political corridors as many BJP leaders were seen visiting him. Since Thursday morning people started gathering at the house of former LoP, they greeted him with flowers. Interestingly, home minister Narottam Mishra, BJP national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya and many other BJP leaders also reached his residence and wished the Congress leader. While talking to media, Ajay Singh said, “If I want to join BJP, why should I meet Mishra-ji, I would have met Prime Minister Modi-ji”.

Enthusiastic supporters also arranged for the music system (DJ). They had decorated entire stretch from his residence C-19 to PCC office. In last few years Ajay Singh birthday had remained a low key affair.

