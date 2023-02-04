Bhopal: BJP leaders to be seen in poll mode for 20 days

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will be seen in election mode in the coming 20 days.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is going to launch his government’s Vikas Yatras from Bhind on Sunday, which will continue till February 25.

He also unveiled the logo of the Yatras on Saturday Sunday.

The logo consists of the BJP’s symbol Lotus on which MP’s map has been engraved, which indicates the BJP government, together with the party organisation, is taking out the Yatras.

The BJP legislators will welcome the Yatras in those areas which have party law-makers.

The Yatras will also pass through those areas which do not have BJP legislators. Party leaders will take part in the Yatras in those areas.

The welfare projects which are ready will be dedicated to public during the Yatras and Bhoomipujan will be done for the new works.

Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Prahlad Patel, Faggan Singh Kulaste and Virendra Kumar will also take part in the Yatras which are considered as the launching of the party’s election campaign.

Resentment against BJP legislators is brewing among people in many areas. So, the party law-makers have been told to get in touch with people through these Yatras.

The Chief Minister will take feedback on his government’s performance during this period and judge the people’s mood.

The BJP organisation has been asked to be active during the Yatras, so that an atmosphere can be created in favour of the party. Besides, the Chief Minister will have an opportunity to tour the state before the election.

Nevertheless, the Congress is opposing these Yatras. Leader of Opposition Govind Singh has said that the Chief Minister is going to launch his government’s Vinash Yatra (Yatra for destruction) from Bhind. According to him, the people will bid adieu to the BJP government.

