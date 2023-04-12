Bhopal: BJP leaders plunge into action douse flames of anger in party

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): All the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have plunged into action to douse the flames of anger in the party.

After receiving instructions from the organisation, 14 leaders are visiting districts.

National general secretary of the party Kailash Vijayvargiya, who has been made in-charge of four districts – Dhar, Jabalpur, Satna and Rewa – is camping there.

Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has already visited Indore. Former president of the BJP’s state unit Prabhat Jha is in Khargone and Barwani.

These 14 leaders are contacting those politicians who were holding some posts. Many of them are angry with the organisation for not getting any importance.

The leaders sent by the organisation are discussing the issues the angry party men have against the party.

The BJP organisation fears that internal-strife may damage the party in the election.

Since there are disputes among the party leaders in every district, the key persons handling the unhappy elements have been asked to submit a report by Saturday.

On the grounds of the reports to be submitted by those 14 leaders, the members of the national organisation will trip to various districts to mollify the disgruntled lot.

The central organisation has begun to make a strategy six months ahead of the election.

As part of the plan, the leaders will be given responsibility on the grounds of the feedback.

The way those leaders were sent to various places indicates that they will be given charge of each district accordingly.