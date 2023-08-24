 Bhopal: BJP Leaders Join Celebration With Party Workers
Bhopal: BJP Leaders Join Celebration With Party Workers

They also joined enthusiastic party workers who were bursting crackers to express joy.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Thursday, August 24, 2023, 01:19 AM IST
article-image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP workers and leaders celebrated success of Chandrayaan- 3 mission by distributing sweets and bursting crackers at party office in Bhopal on Wednesday evening.

They sat glued to their seats as they watched the landing on TV sets while watching the historic moment with baited breath. When Chandrayaan- 3 landed successfully, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar, State BJP President VD Sharma, National BJP General Secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw congratulated each other and ISRO scientists.

They offered sweets to each other. They also joined enthusiastic party workers who were bursting crackers to express joy. Later, Narendra Singh Tomar, VD Sharma, Kailash Vijayvargiya, Rahul Kothari reached MP Nagar square and joined the celebration with party workers. Along with Tricolour, they held photos of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The BJP workers raised the slogans - Bharat Mata ki Jai.

