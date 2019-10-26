Bhopal: BJP leader supports serving eggs to children

BHOPAL: A BJP leader has supported the proposal of giving egg to children in Anganawadis. Ex-chairman Energy Development Corporation Vijendra Singh Sisodia tweeted that egg is the most nutritious food for children. If a child wishes to eat egg, then it should be included in diet.

Sisodia said no adulteration could be done in egg. He also wrote that 70 per cent people in every country have tasted egg in a way or the other.

The proposal to serve egg came up during the BJP government twice but the proposal was withdrawn under pressure of Jain community.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath has now given his notional consent on the proposal of supplying egg in Anganwadis.

The move to give eggs in Anganwadi may start from tribal areas. The government is going to keep this move as optional. The government would give egg to those who wish to eat it.