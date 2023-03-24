 Bhopal: BJP leader joins Congress with over 500 workers
e-Paper Get App
HomeBhopalBhopal: BJP leader joins Congress with over 500 workers

Bhopal: BJP leader joins Congress with over 500 workers

The leader blamed BJP brass for ignoring and disgracing party workers in Ashoknagar area, which had led to shift their ideology from BJP to Congress.

Staff ReporterUpdated: Friday, March 24, 2023, 08:50 AM IST
article-image
Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yadvendra Singh, son of three-time MLA late Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, has joined Congress in the presence of former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, here on Wednesday.

The leader blamed BJP brass for ignoring and disgracing party workers in Ashoknagar area, which had led to shift their ideology from BJP to Congress.

He is also the brother of OBC, minority finance development corporation vice chairman Ajay Pratap Singh. He is having the status of minister of state (MoS).

Few new leaders who have joined the BJP around three years ago after toppling the Congress government have begun to exploit BJP workers. Annoyed with the top leadership of the party hundreds of BJP workers have decided to join the Congress party, panchayat member from district Ashoknagar, Yadvendra Yadav, told media persons.

Read Also
Bhopal: CM attacks Cong, historians for misleading history
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Madhya Pradesh: Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of the state from March 25

Madhya Pradesh: Rain, hailstorm likely in parts of the state from March 25

What is MP Youth Policy and how it will benefit you?

What is MP Youth Policy and how it will benefit you?

One-time fee payment for govt exams: MP Youth Policy launched as Shivraj tries to woo...

One-time fee payment for govt exams: MP Youth Policy launched as Shivraj tries to woo...

47th Foundation Day of IGRMS: 139 varieties of baskets made of grass, bamboo, cane, leaf on display

47th Foundation Day of IGRMS: 139 varieties of baskets made of grass, bamboo, cane, leaf on display

Bhopal: Listed criminal, kin booked for hacking bro-in-law to death over monetary dispute

Bhopal: Listed criminal, kin booked for hacking bro-in-law to death over monetary dispute