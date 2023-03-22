Bhopal: BJP leader joins Congress with over 500 workers

Representative Photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Yadvendra Singh, son of three-time MLA late Rao Deshraj Singh Yadav, has joined Congress in the presence of former Chief Ministers Kamal Nath and Digvijaya Singh, here on Wednesday.

The leader blamed BJP brass for ignoring and disgracing party workers in Ashoknagar area, which had led to shift their ideology from BJP to Congress.

He is also the brother of OBC, minority finance development corporation vice chairman Ajay Pratap Singh. He is having the status of minister of state (MoS).

‘Few new leaders who have joined the BJP around three years ago after toppling the Congress government have begun to exploit BJP workers. Annoyed with the top leadership of the party hundreds of BJP workers have decided to join the Congress party, panchayat member from district Ashoknagar, Yadvendra Yadav, told media persons.