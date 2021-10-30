Bhopal: BJP leader ends life in nursery

Bhopal: A former village head allegedly hanged himself inside nursery at Kerwa dam on Friday. He had called an employee of his son’s fuel station and had asked him to send his sons to the nursery as he wanted to tell them something important.

The Ratibad police have registered a case and have initiated probe into the incident. The deceased, Vijay Singh Maran, 58, was a resident of Neelbad. He was a BJP leader and had served as a village sarpanch in Neelbad area before 2014, said sub inspector Komar Rai.

Police said Maran left home in morning and around 1.20 pm, he called an employee of his son Amit and asked him to send his sons and nephew to nursery. He told him that he wanted to tell them something important. His sons along with two nephews reached the nursery where they found him hanging from a tree.

They brought him down and rushed him to hospital where he was declared dead. The body was sent for autopsy and police were informed.

Police said reason, which prompted him to take the extreme step could not be known as the statements of family members could not be recorded.

Published on: Saturday, October 30, 2021, 11:41 PM IST