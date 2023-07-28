Bhopal: BJP Leader And Three-Time Ex-Bareli MLA Dies In Suspicious Condition

BJP Leader And Three-Time Ex-Bareli MLA Bhagwat Singh Patel | FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leader and three times ex-MLA from Bareli constituency Bhagwat Singh Patel died in suspicious condition at his residence in Bareli of Raisen district, on Friday.

The doctors conducted the postmortem and thereafter the last rites were performed, said the police. He used to live alone at his house situated in village Bareli along with his two caretakers.

He had four daughters who are married and living in their respective in-laws' house. The SP Raisen Vikas Sahwal said that on Friday the caretakers had phoned his daughters that the MLA has died.

The relatives gathered at the house for the last rites and while doing the last rites arrangements the daughters came to know about the blood coming out of from their father’s head.

They raised an alarm and the police were called to check the wounds. The police took the body to the hospital where the doctors examined the body and said that the wound was accidental, but the police are investigating the case covering all aspects of death, the SP said. He also added that after the postmortem the last rites were performed at the village crematorium ground.

