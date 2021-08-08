Bhopal: BJP launches Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan

BHOPAL: The BJP on Sunday launched Rashtriya Swasthya Swayamsewak Abhiyan under which volunteers will help needy people in getting medical and other equipment. Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan delivered the keynote address at the training session.

“These volunteers will not only motivate people for vaccination but also assist people who are seeking health related support and importantly these people will help to control 3rd wave of corona infection,” he said.

The BJP has started preparations to face the probable third wave of corona in the state. As many as 1.52 lakh volunteers will be trained and they will be deputed at 65,000 polling booths in the state. They will be given health kits.

Chouhan said when flood covered major parts of Gwalior-Chambal region, the BJP workers joined the relief and rescue work with the administration. The BJP national secretary Tarun Chug stated that when the lockdown was imposed, political parties like Congress went into isolation but the members of the BJP helped people.