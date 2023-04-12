Bhopal: BJP has 7 candidates for CM’s post, says Digvijaya Singh

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has said there are seven candidates for the post of chief minister in the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Singh made the statement at a press conference in Vidisha on Wednesday.

According to him, Shivraj Singh Chouhan is the chief minister, besides there are Bhupendra Singh, Gopal Bhargava, Narottam Mishra, Narendra Singh Tomar, Kailash Vijayvargiya and VD Sharma.

All of them are vying for the post of chief minister. The BJP may have many candidates for the post, but Kamal Nath will become the chief minister after the assembly election this year.

Singh said the Congress workers were being harassed in Surkhi assembly constituency, but the party is behind each worker, and will win the election with the help of the organisation.

After coming to power, the BJP leaders, instead of serving the people, begin to do business, Singh said.

Read Also Bhopal: Water sports talent hunt to begin on May 1