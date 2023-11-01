Bhopal: BJP Govt To Celebrate MP Day After December 3, Says CM

MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan greeted the people on the Foundation Day of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday. He said the day could not be celebrated, since of the Model Code of Conduct was in force.

The BJP government will fix any date after December 3 to celebrate the MP Foundation Day, Chouhan said. By saying so, Chouhan gave a reply to the statement of MP Nakul Nath who said Kamal Nath would be sworn in as chief minister on December 7.

He appealed to the people not to hand over the state to those who were responsible for its destruction and turned it into a hub of corruption, so MP should be saved from such people. He sought people’s blessings to carry forward the development projects.

People to vote BJP out: Kamal Nath

MPCC president Kamal Nath said the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had appealed to the people to oust his own corrupt government. Nath said that the people would oust the BJP from power this time, and that the party did not make Chouhan CM face; now, the voters made up their mind to throw the ruling party out of power.

