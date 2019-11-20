Bhopal: BJP extracting revenge on farmers for assembly elections failure

BHOPAL: BJP leaders at centre are taking revenge on farmers of the state for the party defeat in the assembly elections by withholding state funds, alleged Congress state media vice president Abhay Dubey.

BJP-led NDA government has stopped release of the state’s share of fund for political reasons, said Dubey while talking to media here on Wednesday. The Central government has refused to pay Rs 1,400 towards the wheat procurement to farmers and so now the state government is paying the same, he added. The Union government failed to release Rs 23668 crore, the state share towards 22 programme/schemes which was to be paid by October 31, he elaborated.

He further alleged that centre did not even spare the pensioners as instead of giving Rs 386 crore towards Indira Gandhi Widow National pension scheme, only Rs 87 crore has been released, besides for Indira Gandhi Old Age pension scheme only Rs 54.57 crore has been given, while the total amount due was of Rs 1130 crore.