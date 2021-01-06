Bhopal: BJP doesn’t respect tribals, Kamal Nath tells tribal leaders

Bhopal: “BJP is a party that doesn’t respect tribals. As soon as the party came to power, it cancelled the holiday declared on ‘World Tribal Day’ announced by the Congress government,” said former chief minister Kamal Nath here on Wednesday.

The former chief minister was addressing a meeting of tribal leaders at his residence. He tried to figure out the tribal problems during BJP rule.

Nath further alleged that the government was going to transfer schools of 89 blocks which were run by the tribal welfare department to the education department.

He claimed that the Congress was a party which respected tribals and they, too, had faith in the party. He reminded the tribal leaders that the Congress party had won 31 seats out of 47 tribal-dominated seats in the Assembly elections.

Nath warned that the BJP was trying create a rift between the tribals and the Congress with the help of non-political organisations and the Congress was getting wind of such ‘scheming’. He asked the leaders to keep their eyes and ears open to foil such ‘nefarious designs’.