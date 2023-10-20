Bhopal: BJP Demands Removal Of Shahdol Collector For Covering Deen Dayal Upadhyaya's Statue

Representative pic

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP leaders have filed a complaint with the Election Commission of India against Shahdol Collector for covering the face of the statue of Deen Dayal Upadhyaya. The complaint was submitted to the office of chief electoral officer on Thursday.

According to the ECI instructions, every symbol or photograph of political parties shall be covered as the elections have been announced. BJP law wing state coordinator Manoj Dwivedi said that the statue was installed years ago by the district administration.

The administration has covered the face of the statue of Upadhaya for no reason, but it is not a party symbol and it is not violating the election norms, they claimed. The covering has hurt the feeling of the people who respect Upadhaya, the BJP leaders said and demanded that the collector shall be removed from the district as he had tried to hurt the feeling of the people. They also demanded that the statue be restored to its old condition.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)