Bhopal: BJP counts on land, house allotment and Congress on OPS, loan waiver

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress have rolled up their sleeves to make issues for the assembly elections.

By launching the Bhu Adhikar Yojna, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has made a big issue for the election.

He started the scheme by allotting land-related papers to 10,500 beneficiaries in Tikamgarh. The state government has received 13 lakh applications which are being examined.

The BJP will use the scheme in the election. Before this, lands freed from the clutches of mafias were allotted to the poor for constructing houses. The campaign began from Bhopal.

The government has so far freed 23,000 acres from the land sharks. Houses will be built on those plots. The government may get benefits of it in the elections.

The BJP wants to make house building and land allotment schemes an issue before the elections.

Houses are being built under the PM’s Housing Scheme. The BJP is trying to woo the poor through this project.

The Congress is planning to go to polls with the old pension scheme and the loan-waiving scheme.

The Congress has already put up these two schemes before the public. The way the Congress has launched its campaign indicates that the party will use both the schemes against the government in the assembly elections.

According to a senior leader of the BJP, the schemes benefit the ruling party in an election, but the purpose of welfare projects is not to get votes.

