Bhopal: BJP Core Committee Meeting Today

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is holding its core committee meeting at its party office on Tuesday evening. The core committee may discuss the Janashirwad Yatras to be taken out in the state and the election tours by party leaders. After Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s trips to the state, the core committee may suggest the party leaders to be more aggressive against the Congress.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, state party president VD Sharma, party’s state in charge Murlidhar Rao, Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Jyotiraditya Scindia and others are taking part in the meeting.