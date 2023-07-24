Bhopal: BJP Contemplates To Hand Over Charge Of Various Committees To Leaders, Workers

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The members of BJP Election Management Committee held deliberations on many subjects and discussed the future strategy on Sunday. Discussion centered on the upcoming programme of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Sagar. Discussion also took place on arrangements being made in connection with upcoming visit of Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The state BJP unit has formed more than 15 different committees for different election-related works. Discussion took place in election management committee about which leader should be entrusted with responsibility of particular committee and who should be included in the committees.

According to sources, BJP has formed committees for tours of VVIP leaders, road show during elections, finance management, programmes related to youths and women, publicity, social media, literature, cultural group, star campaigner, call centre etc. In these committees, Ministers Vishvas Sarang, Mahendra Singh Sisodia, Omprakash Saklecha, Inder Singh Parmar, Mohan Yadav, Umashankar Gupta are likely to get key responsibilities.

Party workers Hitesh Vajpayee, Rahul Kothari, Rajnesh Agrawal will also handle different charges of the committees. Hitesh Vajpayee is likely to get the charge of social media. Former media manager Lokendra Parashar will get responsibility of cultural committee.

Former minister Umashankar Gupta will also get important position in the election management committee.

‘Will be back’

After the meeting, state BJP Election Committee coordinator and Union Minister Narendra Singh Tomar told media that BJP would be back to power with full majority. “We are standing on door step of elections. At the meeting, discussion was held on many important subjects. The responsibilities of committees were fixed,” he said.