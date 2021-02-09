Bhopal: BJP, Congress workers clash over library inauguration

BHOPAL: The workers of the BJP and the Congress had a face-off before the inauguration of a building meant for a library at No. 5 on Tuesday. Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) had developed the building at a cost of Rs 72 lakh. The matter escalated to such an extent that the police had to use force to drive the Congress workers away.

The building of the Pandit Sheetal Prasad Tiwari Library was to be inaugurated by the minister for urban development, Bhupendra Singh, in the presence of local MLA PC Sharma. However, the BMC officials had missed out on the name of former Congress corporator, Yogendra Chauhan, and instead written the name of former minister Umashankar Gupta.

Former minister and MLA PC Sharma and his supporters gathered at the spot and raised allegations that the BMC was missing out on the name of the local corporator from the foundation stone.