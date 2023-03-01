Bhopal: BJP, Congress set to shower Rewdis to win Assembly election

Shivraj Singh Chouhan (L) Kamal Nath (R) | FPJ

Bhopal(Madhya Pradesh):The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), as well as the Congress, is all set to shower Rewdis (benefits) on the voters before the assembly election.

It has become clear in the ruling party’s budget passed on Wednesday and in the Congress’s announcements afterwards.

On the one hand, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has launched Ladli Behna Yojna under which the government will give Rs 1,000 to each woman every month.

On the other hand, the Congress announced Rs 1,500 for each woman a month immediately after the budget was presented in the House.

Former chief minister Kamal Nath said if the Congress formed the government, each woman in the state would get Rs 1,500 a month.

Nath also said his government would provide gas cylinder for Rs 500. The Congress made the same promise in Rajasthan.

Chouhan has made another ploy to fox the opposition. Giving scooty to girl students was included in the BJP’s election manifesto in 2018, but now, by adding it in the budget, he has brought the issue back.

Now, the Congress has begun to work for finding a reply to it. The BJP is waiving interests on farmers’ loans in reply to Congress’s decision to free farmers of loans.

Both the parties are focusing on women, farmers, youths and SC/ST communities.

The process of distributing benefits to people has begun. A few months ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Rewdis (sops) should not be given to people during elections.

The Supreme Court is hearing a petition on the issue. Despite this, during the MP assembly election, which has become a prestige issue, both the parties have rolled up their sleeves to distribute Rewdis.