Bhopal: BJP, Congress remembers Madhavrao Scindia, functions held in offices of both parties

BHOPAL: The impact of Jyotiraditya Scindia’s switchover to the BJP was felt on Wednesday when functions were held in BJP and Congress offices to pay tribute to Madhavrao Scindia on his death anniversary.

Because of Scindia’s crossover to the BJP, the party leaders remembered the late Madhavrao Scindia at a function held to honour its national office-bearers.

Chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya spoke about the late Scindia.

A supporter of Scindia, Shahwar Alam, put up a photograph of Madhavrao Scindia in the BJP office and remembered the late leader. Nevertheless, no senior BJP leaders took part in the event.

At a function, held in the Congress office, the party leaders remembered the contributions of the late Madhavrao Scindia.

Former president of the Congress’s state unit Suresh Pachauri, ex-minister Sajjan Singh Verma and other leaders of the party were present at the function.

According to the media coordinator Narendra Saluja, if the BJP were really interested in paying tribute to Madhavrao Scindia, they should have installed his statue outside the party office. The BJP has installed the statues of other leaders outside the party office.

Saluja said in the name of remembering Madhavrao Scindia, the BJP only went through certain formalities.