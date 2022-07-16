Bhopal: BJP, Congress lock horns over who dominated panchayat polls

representative photo |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): In an interesting development after panchayat polls, the ruling BJP and the Opposition Congress have locked horns over who dominated the polls in the state. Both the parties claim their supporters won 80% of the seats.

The polls for the three-tier panchayats- village, janpad and district were held in June and July and counting of votes took place immediately after the polling.

Since panchayat polls are not contested on political lines, itís difficult to check the veracity of parties' claims that they dominated the polls till there is a comprehensive survey across the state to know the winners belong to which party, political observers say.

The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday said its supporters had won 84 per cent of district panchayat seats and 74 per cent janpad panchayat seats in Madhya Pradesh prompting Congress to say that BJP's data were fake and that the latter had misused power to win in some places.

"BJP supporters have won 84 per cent of seats in 52 districts. We have got majority in 44 of the 52 district panchayats. Now, we are making efforts to ensure victory in polls to the post of president in the remaining eight district panchayats, with hurdles being faced only in three of these," state BJP president VD Sharma told media persons.

"The situation will be clear on July 29 when district panchayat members will elect presidents of these bodies. The BJP also won 74.4 per cent of janpad panchayat seats. Of the 313 janpad panchayats where polls were held, BJP supporters have won in 233. Information on the rest is being collected," he added.

Members of these janpad panchayats will elect presidents on July 27 and 28.

However, Madhya Pradesh Congress media department chairperson KK Mishra said his party's supporters had won 386 out of 875 district panchayat member seats, while 129 were won by independent candidates.

He accused state BJP president VD Sharma of providing fake data of his party's electoral victory and claimed the Congress would have won 125 more seats had the ruling party not misused power.

