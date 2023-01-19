Bhopal: BJP, Congress come face to face over Vikas Yatras

Representative Image | File

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP and the Congress have come face to face over the Vikas Yatras to be taken out by the ruling party from February 5.

The government is organising the Yatras that will pass through the constituencies of the BJP legislators. The party workers as well as the organisation will be part of those rallies.

The Congress has objected to it. President of the Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee Kamal Nath said the BJP could barely organise any event without the administration’s help.

After the officials collect crowd for those Yatras, the media will show the number of people taking part in them, he said. The people have, however, understood the BJP’s ploy, Nath said, adding that the party will do electioneering on government expenses.

Now that the BJP has ruled the state for 18 years, they should organise “Hisab Yatras” to give accounts to people for what the party has done during its rule.

BJP’s state president VD Sharma said that the party would take part in those Yatras with full strength and that the Congress is opposed to development.

During its rule, the Congress did not do any development work and Nath managed the government on the instructions of Digvijaya Singh, he said.

The government will take out Yatras from February 5 to February 20. During those rallies, the there will be Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various projects, he said. The Congress is getting ready to oppose the Yatras.

