Bhopal: BJP & Cong spar over bhoomi pujan of Sewania Soraj Nagar Gate project

Bhopal: Congress and BJP workers entered into a dispute over a bhoomi pujan in Ward No. 26. The incident occurred at the Sewania Soraj Nagar Gate on Saturday evening. The BJP workers tried to manhandle the Congress workers and also tried to stop former minister and Congress MLA PC Sharma from carrying out the bhoomi pujan.

MLA Sharma reached the Sooraj Nagar area of the ward to perform bhoomi pujan of the colony’s gate. The project was sanctioned under the corpropator’s fund of Rs 2 lakh, but it could not be initiated. Local MLA Sharma went there with his supporters around 6 pm. Former local corporator Santosh Uikey and former zone head Saroj Rakesh Jain opposed the act. It led to a scuffle between the two groups and their workers engaged in a fight.

Jain said the supporters of Sharma hurled abuses at their workers and Uikey and others used racial slurs. They said they would now lodge a police complaint against Sharma and the Congress workers.

PC Sharma says ...

PC Sharma said that he had sanctioned the MLA funds for the project and he went for the bhoomi pujan, but the BJP workers tried to disrupt the ceremony. He said the BJP workers should be booked for disrupting a development project.

Rakesh Jain says ...

Rakesh Jain, BJP leader, says that the project was to be developed under the Bhopal Municipal Corporation (BMC) corporator’s funds and Sharma tried to take credit for it. He said the Congress workers also used foul words against former local corporator Uikey. ‘We’ll approach the police,’ added Jain.