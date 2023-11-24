Bhopal: BJP Collecting Info On Saboteurs, To Take Action | Representational photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The BJP has taken a serious note of the reports and complaints of the party candidates against the saffron local leaders and workers who worked against them during the election and tried to damage their winning chances.

The BJP is collecting the complaints and taking action against the saboteurs.

Talking to Free Press, BJP State President VD Sharma said it is the internal exercise of the party to take complaints and check them.

BJP General Secretary Bhagwan Das Sabnani has been authorised to get the complaints from the candidates, district presidents etc and look into them. So far, he has received complaints from a few regions of the state.

Sources said that many party candidates and district presidents have lodged complaints with the party organisation over the sabotage by some local leaders. They have said that either the local leaders have not supported the party candidate wholeheartedly during the canvassing or have worked against them in a clandestine manner.

Sabnaniwhile talking to Free Press, admitted having received complaints from a few regions. Thorough examination of the complaints is being done and no saboteurs will be spared and strict action will be taken against them, he added.

So far no complaint has been received from Bhopal district. “ I have not received any complaint which could be forwarded to the party organsation. There was no rebel factor in Bhopal,” BJP Bhopal district president Sumit Pachauri told Free Press.

One of the district presidents of Gwalior division said that the party organisation has asked him to send the names of saboteurs if any.