Bhopal: BJP chief’s wife closes Twitter account, Congress attacks saffron party on freedom of speech

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Congress has come down heavily on the BJP after wife of state BJP president VD Sharma deleted closed her Twitter account. Sharma’s wife Stuti Mishra was trolled a day back after she appreciated a Muslim shopkeeper.

Congress spokesperson KK Mishra said that true voices were stifled in BJP, no matter whoever it is. KK Mishra also tweeted a screenshot of Stuti Mishra’s tweet in which she mentioned that biggest hurdle in country’s progress was unemployment.

Congress spokesperson said that VD Sharma’s was well-educated. His tweet mentioning about unemployment made it clear that she never suppressed her mann ki baat (voice of her conscience). “Margdarshak mandal (patrons) of BJP should learn from Stuti,” KK Mishra added.

On April 1, Stuti in a tweet said, “Unemployment is the biggest hurdle in the progress of any country. Youth must boost #unemployment #jobsearch #naukri.” Along with the tweet, she had attached a hard hitting poem written by Devi Prasad Mishra on unemployment titled, Berozgar.

An assistant professor at Jawaharlal Nehru Agricultural University in Jabalpur, Mishra on Sunday tweeted, “I need(ed) a medicine yesterday night, all shops were closed only a Muslim medicine shop was open at 11.30 pm. Driver n me went to the shop bought the medicine and he said ‘didi ye wali medicine se neend aati hai kam drop dijiyega’. How caring and he was a Muslim.” She added the hashtag HinduMuslimUnity to the post.

She, however, had to delete her post hours later after being trolled heavily for it. She had to issue clarification for deleting the tweet, “Deleted the last tweet as it was creating unnecessary chaos. It’s difficult to share thoughts on a topic of religious fight. Was not aim to hurt anyone’s opinion. Let karma do the rest.” She then finally closed her Twitter account.

Congress spokesperson Bhupendra Gupta said that sorry state of affairs could be judged by the fact that the trolls created by BJP trolled wife of their boss and poor lady had to close her account under their pressure.

Published on: Wednesday, April 20, 2022, 09:55 PM IST