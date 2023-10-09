Bhopal: BJP Chief Takes Strong Exception To Ex-CM's Tweet On Modi

Madhya Pradesh BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Taking strong exception to former CM Digvijaya Singh’s tweet on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the BJP State president VD Sharma said the tweet shows the Congress leader’s anti- national and anti-Sanatan ideology.

Sharma was talking to media persons here on Sunday. Speaking about Digvijaya’s post on social media , which carries a caricature portraying the Prime Minister as ten-head person, each head denoting issues like ‘unemployment’, ‘inflation’ etc, Sharma said akin to Lord Rama, PM Narendra Modi has been committed to good governance but it is unfortunate that people like Digvijaya Singh openly expresses their anti-Hindu ideology.

“Treta yug, it was Ravana who had opposed Lord Ram and in Kaliyug, Congress had refused to accept the existence of Lord Rama. Hence it’s clear who Ravana is,” said the BJP state chief.

He accused Singh of coining the word ‘Hindu terrorism’ and refusing to accept the existence of Lord Shri Ram. During the Gujarat elections, AICC national president Mallikarjun Kharge had likened PM to the demon king and people of Gujarat had given an apt reply by voting BJP to power.

“The work of constructing magnificent Ram Temple is underway and Congress is unable to digest the splendor of Kashi Corridor and Mahakal Lok,” said the BJP chief.

Accusing Congress of indulging in appeasement politics, Sharma alleged that the previous Congress government headed by Digvijaya Singh had been worse for women as the latter faced a lot of atrocities which could not be defined in words.