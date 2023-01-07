Bhopal: BJP chief demands action against Kamal Nath, Govind Singh

Representative Image |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State president of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), VD Sharma, has demanded action against MP Congress Committee (MPCC) president Kamal Nath and Leader of Opposition Govind Singh after they issued statements on the alleged obscene CD.

Sharma said the agencies, inquiring into the case, should take action against and Nath and Singh for concealing evidence.

If they have such CDs, they should put it before the court, instead of trying to influence people with such proof, Sharma said, adding that the Congress have stooped to such bullying tactics.

The CD of honey-trap case, which both the Congress leaders are talking about, is with the court, he said, adding that as the case is sub-judice, they should put up any records related to the case before the court.

They should either put up the CD before the court or bring it to public. Both Nath and Singh have claimed that they possess the honey-trap CD. Against this backdrop, the BJP leader is putting pressure on them to bring it to public.

CD contains one BJP leader

According to sources, there is one BJP leader who can be found in the CD. The legislator is very close to several Congress leaders. His name cropped up in the honey-trap case. Besides him, a few lower-rung leaders, belonging to the BJP and the Congress, are reportedly associated with the case.