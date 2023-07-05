 Bhopal: BJP Changes Chiefs In Four States, VD Gets Relief For Now
Bhopal: BJP Changes Chiefs In Four States, VD Gets Relief For Now

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, July 05, 2023, 12:26 AM IST
article-image
MP BJP president VD Sharma |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Tuesday announced the names of the presidents of four state units. The names of the presidents of Punjab, Jharkhand, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh were declared. This has provided relief to president of the party’s MP unit VD Sharma.

There were speculations that the president of the party’s MP unit would also be changed.

Since Sharma has completed three years in office, there were speculations, that a new president would be appointed keeping in mind the ensuing election. According to sources in the BJP, the party leadership may make some changes in the state unit in the coming days.

The name of the state election committee is yet to be announced. Similarly, an election in charge has to be appointed. Therefore, the top leadership’s plans for MP will be clear in the coming days.

article-image

