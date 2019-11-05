Bhopal: BJP central leadership concerned over Lodhi’s disqualification

BHOPAL: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), central leadership has taken a serious note of Prahlad Lodhi losing membership of state assembly in a case of thrashing a tehsildar. It is second time when the party’s central leadership has expressed its displeasure to the state leaders. Earlier, the BJP central leadership expressed its serious concern over two MLAs voting in favour of Congress in the state assembly.

The central leadership of BJP has asked the state leaders the reason for not taking the court case seriously. BJP leaders are also annoyed over assembly speaker Narmada Prasad Prajapati immediately disqualifying Lodhi’s membership after court’s judgment. BJP central leadership has sought details about the decision taken by Prajapati.

The incident of Lodhi’s disqualification may bring more problems to the state government. The state government is already facing problems on the financial front. Lodhi’s disqualification may further aggravate the problems of the state government.

Former chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Tuesday reached Delhi and met party president Amit Shah and executive president JP Nadda. The sources in BJP said a significant development in state politics may emerge in the coming time.

Chief Minister Kamal Nath had visited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP national president Amit Shah during his Delhi tour in the recent past. The incident of Lodhi’s disqualification has once again affected the relations between the state and the Centre.