Bhopal: BJP celebrates 44th Foundation Day with zeal

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP celebrated its 44th Foundation Day with gaiety and organised a series of programmes on Thursday. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and BJP state president VD Sharma unfurled the party flag at the party office in the city. The Chief Minister said that once Madhya Pradesh was a BIMARU state and had the poorest economy and GSDP. But the latest survey has included Madhya Pradesh’s economy in the list of ten developed states. Earlier, Madhya Pradesh’s contribution to the country’s economy was mere 3 per cent and now it has increased to 4.6 per cent.

Reckoning the public welfare schemes of his government, he said that with the help of party workers, 57 lakh women have been registered for Ladli Behna Yojana. BJP state president VD Sharma said that the party celebrated its Foundation Day at 64,100 booths across Madhya Pradesh. He reiterated the pledge of getting 51 per cent vote share at every booth in the upcoming assembly elections.