Bhopal: BJP cancels ticket of former councillor citing her husband history-sheeter, wins as independent candidate by 3060 votes

Newly elected councillor, Masarat and her husband Babu Mastan |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): A former councillor, whose ticket was cancelled by the Bharatiya Janata Party citing her husband as a history-sheeter, has won the election as an independent candidate by 3060 votes from ward 40 in Bhopal.

After winning the election, the couple reached the counting site to collect the victory certificate in a bride and bridegroom dress at the old Jail in the city.

According to the information, the officials and other staff were seen smiling after watching newly elected councillor, Masarat and her husband Babu Mastan in the dress of bride and bridegroom.

According to reports, Babu Mastan has been a history-sheeter and his name has been registered in the hit list of Aishbagh police station in the city. As many as eight criminal cases have been registered against him in different police stations of the city, including Aishbagh.

Babu Mastan is also known as a Satta King. According to sources, he debuted in politics with the Congress party and later joined the BJP.

