Bhopal: BJP burns effigy of LoP Singh across the state

FP Photo

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): BJP burnt the effigy of the Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh across the state by objecting to his comment made against Gond queen Rani Kamla Pati on Sunday. Dr Govind Singh had reportedly said in a public meeting in Bhind that no one knew who Rani Kamla Pati was. The workers of BJP under the guidance of senior leaders assembled at public places in every city of the state and protested the statement of Dr Govind Singh. They also burnt the effigy of Singh. In Bhopal, BJP workers protested against Singh at Roshanpura.

Meanwhile, BJP state president VD Sharma said that the objectionable statement of Dr Singh is an insult to the entire Gond community. ‘State Congress president Kamal Nath should make his stand clear that whether he agrees with the statement of Dr Singh or not,’ he fumed. He said that Congress should seek apology from the entire Gond community. He asserted that Congress has been in constant habit of insulting dalits, tribals and those who sacrificed their life for the country.

For the first time in the history of Independent India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi made tribal lady Droupadi Murmu the President of the country and Congress was not able to digest it. This was the reason that Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chaudhary had made indecent remarks against her in Parliament. Prime Minister Narendra Modi renamed Habibganj Railway Station as Rani Kamla Pati and this was also disliked by the Congress. It was during Ambedkar Jayanti that Congress leaders made objectionable comments against the Gond queen.

CM seeks Sonia’s reply

The statement of Leader of Opposition (LoP) Dr Govind Singh that no one knew Rani Kamlapati has created a political thunderstorm in Madhya Pradesh. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan reacted strongly by saying that it is an insult to the brave queen who sacrificed her life to save her pride. Sonia Gandhi should reply that whether she knew Rani Kamla Pati or not. He asserted that Congress has never respected revolutionaries and great persons. Expressing utter shock over Singh’s statement, he said that Gond queen Rani Kamlapati was the last Hindu ruler of Bhopal. She had given good governance and when she saw that Dost Mohammad Khan’s army could win the war anytime, she took the ‘Jal Samadi’ in lower lake to save her pride.

Even today, the lower lake resonates with the sacrificial sound of her. He asserted that Congress knew only one family i.e Gandhi family which is actually Nehru family. Showering praise in favour of Rani Kamla Pati, he said after BJP government came to power, the work to bring forward the achievements of great leaders and revolutionaries is going on. Due to this reason, name of Habibganj Railway Station was tweaked Rani Kamla Pati Railway Station by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking on the Congress, he said that it should at least not insult the tribals and Rani Kamla Pati. Referring to the statement of Dr Govind Singh, he said that it is an insult to the tribal tradition and culture. The state government will not tolerate it. He was speaking with media persons at Smart City Park in the city on Sunday. Incidentally, Dr Govind Singh had raised controversy with his statement during a programme organised on Ambedkar Jayanti in Bhind.