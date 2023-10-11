Bhopal: BJP Aggressive Against Cong Tweet, KN Clarifies It’s Not The Tweet Of Cong

Representative Image

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The politics is smouldering over the alleged controversial tweet of Congress christened as “Mama Ka Shradh”. BJP is aggressive over the issue while Kamal Nath has to come to fore to say that Congress has not done the controversial tweet and said that CM’s enemy are within BJP itself.

BJP is breathing the fire over the alleged Congress tweet in which photo of CM is posted with title “Mama Ka Shradh”. Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia took to his twitter handle and criticized Congress in strong words. He said Congress is baffled by seeing its impending defeat in the elections. Therefore it has forgotten the ethics, language and respect needed in politics.

He suggested to Congress that if it needs to perform the “Shradh” then it should do of its principles. On his twitter handle, Kamal Nath wrote to CM that why he always sees the hand of Congress behind everything. No such tweet has been done from the side of Congress.

“If you feel that really someone has done tweet against you then you shall take the legal course,” he said to CM. He further added that it was during the Shradh period that BJP gave ticket to CM. He cautioned CM by telling that latter’s enemy are in BJP itself.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)