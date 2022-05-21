Bhopal: BJP against OBC reservation, says Jitu Patwari

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): State Congress working committee president Jitu Patwari said here on Saturday that BJP is against OBC reservation. He was talking to media persons at the state Congress office.

He said in Neemuch, ‘A BJP party worker is involved in killing an old man. First, scheduled tribe (ST), then minorities and now a Jain had become the target of BJP, state Congress spokesperson Jitu Patwari told media here on Saturday.

Taking a dig at the home minister, Patwari said, ‘Law and order situation of the state has fallen to its lowest level and Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan is not taking any action against the home minister. Why? Cases of mob lynching are increasing. He should be removed.’

Patwari further alleged, “The work of BJP is to divide and rule and suppress reservation rights of schedule caste (SC), schedule tribe (ST) and OBCs”.

He said, ‘Government of Morarji Desai was toppled, government of VP Singh was dislodged and the Kamal Nath government of Madhya Pradesh was also toppled, because these governments were working to give reservation to OBC people’.

Patwari also criticised the state government for allegedly closing the Kamal Nath government- run scheme ‘Naya Savera’. He demanded its restoration.

‘Naya Savera was launched to give people of the state relief from heavy electricity bills. Under the scheme, if a family consumed 100 units of power, they had to pay just Rs 100 and there was no cap of income, caste or creed’.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, May 21, 2022, 10:47 PM IST